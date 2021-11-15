COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s Speaker of the House has released the Republicans’ Congressional redistricting map proposal, saying it could be voted on by the full House this Thursday.

Speaker Robert Cupp called the proposed map “rational, constitutional, and it achieves the objectives Ohio voters overwhelmingly endorsed in May of 2018.”

The congressional map can determine who represents Ohio in Washington D.C. and can also impact how and what issues get attention.

In a memo to Republican House members, Cupp listed the following as highlights of the proposed map:

The map does not unduly favor or disfavor any political party or its incumbents.

Seven of Ohio’s eight largest cities are wholly contained within congressional boundaries. This is the first time in fifty years this has been achieved. The exception is Columbus, whose population exceeds the population limit.

Cincinnati is wholly contained in one congressional district for the first time in over 100 years.

76 of Ohio’s 88 counties are not split by congressional district lines. The Ohio Constitution permits up to 23 county spilts. This map has only 12 county splits.

The map contains more competitive districts than any map introduced in the Ohio General Assembly.

The House Government Oversight Committee will meet Wednesday to consider the proposal, with a full House vote expected Thursday.

Democrats are already saying the map doesn’t go far enough to address the state’s current gerrymandered map, noting that 13 of the 15 districts lean Republican.

Lawmakers have until the end of November to finalize a map which Gov. Mike DeWine will then need to sign.

The proposed map is below.