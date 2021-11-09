COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Despite Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp saying it was time to move on, a couple of new COVID-19 vaccine-related bills have been introduced at the Statehouse.

“We’re going to continue to see these bills come from that group of individuals I think throughout the rest of the GA,” said Rep. Kristin Boggs (D-Columbus).

The lawmakers involved with the legislation said they have heard concerns from their constituents on vaccine mandates.

“I still represent my district, its residents and the state of Ohio and we have to keep doing everything we can to help protect employees and those who do business from losing their jobs or losing their business,” said Rep. Kris Jordan (R-Ostrander), sponsor of House Bill 481.

Many of the bills that have been introduced differ in small ways but many of them effectively ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates at businesses and schools.

“Public health is important, I absolutely agree, and there are other ways to address public health, but what this bill does is allow for a personal exemption,” said Rep. Tracy Richardson, (R-Marysville), sponsor of House Bill 477.

The most recent bills introduced have not been referred to a committee. On Tuesday, Cupp said he understands why his Republican colleagues are pushing the issue.

“They are reflecting what they hear in their district, but it’s, it’s clearly time to move on,” Cupp (R-Lima) said.

Boggs said despite the bills being frozen, they can still be damaging.

“It gives them this air space to rally behind these very dangerous ideas,” she said.