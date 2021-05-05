Ohio Republican Party to vote on censure of U.S. Rep who voted to impeach Trump

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s Republican Party may vote to censure one of its own this week.

This comes months after a handful Republican House members voted impeach Donald Trump, one of them being Ohio Representative Anthony Gonzales.

This week, the Ohio GOP is planning to vote on a resolution to censure those members.

Ohio is not the first state party to have a vote like this, but associated professor of political science at Ohio State University, Nathaniel Swigger said it is odd for the state party to act now.

He said most voters have moved past the 2020 election and impeachment, and Republicans already have plenty of power in the state.

“The thing to always keep in mind about voters is for the average voter, politics is really a thing one or two days out of the year and the rest of the time, they’re not following this,” Swigger said.

At this time, the vote on that resolution is scheduled for Friday at the State Central Committee meeting.

Representative Gonzales is running for re-election and currently is facing a primary challenger.