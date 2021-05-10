Ohio reinstates work-search requirements for unemployment claims

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio is set to resume weekly work-search activities as part of unemployment applications later this month.

Beginning May 23, anyone filing for unemployment will be required to show proof they applied for a job, attended a resume-writing course, or created and maintained a reemployment plan on OhioMeansJobs.com, according to a Monday press release from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.

“Now that Ohioans have had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and can safely return to work, it only makes sense that we restore work-search requirements for everyone,” DeWine said in the statement.

At the height of the pandemic – mid-March through Dec. 1, 2020 – the federal government authorized states to waive the work-search requirements.

“Ohio business owners are creating jobs faster than people are returning to the workforce,” Lt. Governor Jon Husted said in the press release. “Now that all Ohio adults have access to the vaccine, it’s time to return to the traditional work requirements.”

Under Ohio law, some individuals will be exempt from conducting work-search activities, which include:

Employees on a temporary layoff of 45 days or less

Individuals in an approved training program

In addition, people in good standing with a union hiring hall that refers members for jobs will meet the work-search requirement.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services will notify unemployed those impacted by this change directly, to allow plenty of time to understand the requirements and begin their process of weekly work-search activities.