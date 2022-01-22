COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Redistricting Commission is meeting Saturday as the deadline looms to pass Ohio Senate and House maps again after the Ohio Supreme Court struck down the maps previously signed by Gov. Mike DeWine.

The process will dictate who will represent Ohioans across the state.

The deadline to pass both redistricting maps is midnight Saturday.

The commission got started with presentations Saturday, with both Republicans and Democrats making proposals.

The Ohio Supreme Court struck down the maps passed by the Republican majority in September, saying the maps unfairly favored Republicans, defying a constitutional amendment passed by the state’s voters in 2015.

According to the latest data released by the state, Ohio’s political makeup is 54 percent Republican, 46 percent Democratic.

During Saturday’s hearing, commission members were able to question each of the proposals, specifically compactness and if Ohio’s constitutional guidelines were met.

Democratic proposal for Ohio’s House of Representatives seats.

Republican proposal for Ohio’s House of Representatives seats.

Democratic proposal for Ohio’s Senate seats.

Republican proposal for Ohio’s Senate seats.

The Democrats proposal for the House shows 45 seats leaning Democrat, 54 leaning Republican; the Republican proposal has that split 42-54 favoring Republicans.

On the Senate side, Democrats propose 15 seats leaning Democrat, 18 Republican; Republicans propose a 13-20 Republican split.

The Ohio League of Women Voters is one of the organizations which filed a lawsuit regarding the previous maps.

“This is an important night where we want to make sure the redistricting commission ultimately create maps that don’t serve them but instead really represent the people of Ohio,” League of Women Voters representative Jen Miller said Saturday.

Candidates for the May 3 primary must file to run by Feb. 2.

This story will be updated once progress is made on the maps.