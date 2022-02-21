COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Top Ohio lawmakers and officials have less than 48 hours to answer the Ohio Supreme Court after the Ohio Redistricting Commission failed to present legislative maps Thursday, the court-ordered deadline.

This was the third chance the Ohio Redistricting Commission had to draw up maps for representation at the statehouse.

The commission now has to answer to the court as to why this happened; the commission’s response is due by noon Wednesday.

“The fact that the redistricting commission is saying it’s not possible — they need to justify that in court so that the Ohio Supreme Court can decide their next steps,” said Jen Miller with the League of Women Voters Ohio, the group that filed with the court asking for answers.

This is the commission’s third attempt at drawing the maps, with the court determining the two previous legislative map sets were unconstitutional.

These districts will determine who represents who in the Ohio Statehouse.

The two Democrats on the commission presented plans last week, which were rejected by the 5-2 Republican majority. Commission Republicans did not present any proposals.

“Any crisis that has been created is self-induced and can also be easily fixed by the party that holds the supermajority,” said House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington), discussing what happened.

Republican commissioners spoke about the decision to not push anything forward last week before the meeting adjourned.

“I don’t see what good the offers have been and unless people are willing to come to the table to continue this process, I think we’re going to have a tough time reaching an outcome,” said Ohio Auditor Keith Faber.

Miller says she’s pleased the court is moving swiftly to get answers, especially since the commission will meet again Tuesday at noon to work on congressional maps.

“If I were on the Ohio redistricting commission, I would be taking note that the Ohio Supreme Court is not wavering in its commitment to voters and the Ohio constitution,” Miller said.

The ACLU Ohio and the League of Women Voters filed to be involved in a federal lawsuit that was filed Friday. That particular suit was brought forward by a set of voters calling for Ohio to use the second set of maps passed by the redistricting commission, which the court ruled unconstitutional.

“Our concern is that there is no one really intervening on all voters,” Miller said about the federal lawsuit. “All voters in the state of Ohio deserve fair districts. We’re concerned that the voters who filed this case are asking for the adoption of maps that the Ohio Supreme Court has deemed unconstitutional and so we have asked the court if we can intervene and be a stakeholder in this case for all Ohio voters.”