COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five days after the Ohio Redistricting Commission failed to adopt state legislative maps before a court-ordered deadline, the group is back at the table — this time, with a different mission: to draw U.S. Congressional maps.

Members of the commission met for the first time Tuesday to devise maps that will determine the representation of Ohioans in the U.S. House of Representatives after the state’s General Assembly failed to do so.

The commission said it is getting straight to work to propose maps that will dictate which elected officials represent Ohio voters in 15 U.S. House of Representative spots.

Commission co-chairs, Republican House Speaker Bob Cupp and Democratic Sen. Vernon Sykes, both said they’d like to get congressional maps drafted and adopted swiftly.

“Our staffs are going to be directed to work together; there’s some examples from maps that have been submitted to try to find the best elements of those,” Cupp said.

Sykes, one of the two Democrats who sits on the commission, said that in light of the group’s failure to meet the Ohio Supreme Court’s Feb. 17 deadline for state legislative maps, the commission is trying to make up for lost time.

“We started too late with too little effort, and so we’re trying to make sure we’re right on task right away to address the issue,” Sykes said.

Commissioners also said they’ll continue to work on legislative maps for the statehouse — despite the group’s previous assertion that it reached an impasse and could no longer work when it missed a Thursday deadline ordered by the Ohio Supreme Court.

“I’m glad to see the change of heart because ultimately what matters more than anything else is that voters get the districts they deserve, that really serve them,” Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, said.

Cupp said the commission must move past conflicting opinions when it comes to map-drawing in order to preserve scheduled election dates in Ohio.

“Obviously, there’s disagreement over what is required,” he said. “We’re trying to all get on the same page so we can get general assembly district maps, we can get congressional maps, and we can have an election.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who also sits on the commission, said he and other members have an obligation to follow the Ohio Supreme Court’s orders and produce maps that properly represent Ohio’s political makeup, which data from the state says is 54 percent Republican, 46 percent Democratic.

“This is, I think, a question of following the law, the rule of law, the respect for law, and again would want to state that’s where we should head,” DeWine said.

The commission will meet again Wednesday at 4 p.m. It must also file a response to the Ohio Supreme Court by noon Wednesday explaining why it did not follow the court’s order to adopt legislative maps for the state Senate and House of Representatives.