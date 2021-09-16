Ohio Redistricting Commission approves four-year legislative map after vote along party lines

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The state of Ohio will not have a 10-year legislative map.

This after the redistricting commission bumped up to and past the midnight deadline Wednesday for approval.

This will determine who represents who for the next four years since a bipartisan agreement was not accomplished.

The map was amended by President Matt Huffman (R Senate District 12) late Wednesday night and is what the Ohio Redistricting Commission voted on. Those negotiations were mostly held behind closed doors.

The final vote on Ohio’s legislative maps: the five republicans on the commission voting yes and two democrats no. The vote officially called at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

“This is a vote that should be an easy no. It’s an easy no for me,” said Minority House Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron). “I won’t lose a second of sleep voting no on this.”

Republican and Secretary of State Frank LaRose said he casted a yes vote with great unease.

“This map has many shortcomings but the pale in the shortcomings to this process, it didn’t have to be this way,” he said.

President Huffman had this to say on his amended map which maintains the likely republican majority.

“This amendment will have 62 republican seats and the democratic amendment had 57 republican seats. So fairly close really and then in the senate the numbers are 23 and 20,” he said comparing the two proposals.

Senator Vernon Sykes (D-Akron) said this before his no vote.

“I can’t stand up here and support anything but fairness. I’m just astounded by the arrogance of the super majority having such a callous disregard for the people of this state.”

Governor Mike DeWine says he was hopeful that a bi-partisan map would become a reality. Even speaking reporters earlier Wednesday saying he had faith hours before the vote.

“They both thought they were far apart,” he said talking of republican and democratic legislative leaders. “I didn’t think, when I looked at it, I didn’t think they were that far apart, but they all felt they were far apart, and it was just clear to me there was not going to be movement.”

He ultimately voted yes for the amended map Thursday morning.

Several members of the commission voiced their disappointment in not achieving a 10-year legislative map for Ohio.

There could be a legal challenge on this in the days to come.