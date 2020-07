AKRON, Ohio (CNN) — At a place called Red Lobster, finding a blue lobster in your tank is sure to make you do a double-take.

And that’s exactly what happened when an employee in Ohio saw this guy.

His name is Clawde, after the restaurant’s mascot.

He’s a rare blue American lobster. Only about 1 in every 2 million lobsters look like this, all because of a genetic anomaly.

So instead of making the trip from tank to table, Clawde is living it up in a special new tank at the Akron Zoo.