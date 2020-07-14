Ohio receives $9.4M grant to expand apprenticeship program

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio will receive a three-year federal grant totaling $9.4 million to bolster the state’s Registered Apprenticeship program.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS), the ApprenticeOhio program works with a sponsor, usually an employer, to train apprentices in skill needed for that sponsor’s industry, usually at least 2,000 hours of on-the-job training and 144 hours of classroom training.

The grant will be used to fund improvements, incentives to help employers pay for the costs of training and tools, and pre-apprenticeship opportunities to better serve underrepresented populations, including minorities, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and individuals with criminal records, ODJFS wrote in a statement announcing the grants.

“Apprenticeships are an excellent way to begin building a successful and sustainable career, and this grant will allow us to make that option accessible to even more Ohioans,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall. “Apprentices earn while they learn, avoid student loan debt and, when they complete their programs, their starting salaries can be as much $60,000.”

Ohio’s program ranks second in the country with more than 19,000 enrolled apprentices.

To learn more about apprenticeship opportunities in Ohio, visit Apprentice.Ohio.gov or contact your nearest OhioMeansJobs center. To find contact information for your nearest OhioMeansJobs center, go to jfs.ohio.gov/county or visit OhioMeansJobs.com and click on the icon for OhioMeansJobs centers.