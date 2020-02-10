Ohio reacts to “American Factory” winning best documentary Oscar

Live Now
MORAINE, OH (WCMH)– Oscar is coming home to Ohio.

“American Factory” won Best Documentary (Feature) at the 92nd Academy Awards Sunday night in Hollywood.

The film, backed by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, chronicles the clash of cultures when Chinese company Fuyao moved into the former GM plant just outside of Dayton.

It was directed by Ohio filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steve Bognar.

“Our film is from Ohio and China. (crowd cheers) Go Buckeyes,” Reichert said in her acceptance speech. “But it really could be from anywhere where people put on a uniform, punch a clock trying to make their families have a better life.”

Bognar continued, thanking those involved in the project and ending with: “[Thank you] to the tough, inventive, great people of Dayton, Ohio.”

Reaction to their win on social media was swift and prominent.

“American Factory” is streaming on Netflix.

