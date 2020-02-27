Ohio ranked one of the best states to retire

Breaking News
2 convicted of charges related to pledge’s death at Ohio University fraternity
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio is one of the best places in the country to retire, according to a retirement website. 

According to RetirementLiving.com, Ohio comes in as the 6th best state to retire due to its low taxes and affordable housing market.  

Ohio also got points for the lack of taxes on military retirement pay.  

Arkansas was the best state to retire, with California coming in last.  

To determine which states are the best and worst for retirees, Retirement Living calculated the cost of living, cost of care, percentage of the population over 65 and surveyed over 1,500 consumers across the U.S. about how they would rate their state. 

