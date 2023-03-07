COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A rabbit from Ohio is among 10 rescue pets vying to be the next Cadbury Easter Bunny.

Bodhi, who also goes by the nickname Bobo, is a 3-year-old Lionhead rabbit from Pepper Pike, according to a release from The Hershey Company. The fluffy white fur ball has had a tough life, including not being “fed for a year” and losing an ear. His favorite activities include “eating bananas, taking naps, and making new friends.”

On the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts page, Bodhi also notes that he likes “to give kisses and love[s] snuggling on the couch!”

Voting is now open for the 10 finalists, which also include a lamb, two dogs, a beaver, a Guinea pig, a duck, a cat, a miniature horse, and a chinchilla. Fans have until March, 14 to make their selection and the winner will be announced on March 21, 2023.

This is the fifth year the chocolate company has opened the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, in which it partners with the ASPCA to bring awareness to pets in need and prevent cruelty to animals.

“Over the years, we’ve received tens of thousands of submissions for the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts and year five entries did not disappoint – they were unique and full of heartwarming stories about the rescue pets who fill their homes with joy,” said Cam Bogie, Sr. Associate Brand Manager, Cadbury brand team.

The winner will be featured in a Cadbury commercial and receive $5,000 “for themselves” and another $5,000 to donate to an animal shelter.