Ohio politicians honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

FILE – In this July 31, 2014, file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen in her chambers in at the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Several Ohio politicians local and statewide shared their thoughts on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 from complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued the following statement:

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her work ethic, her devotion to the court, her own fight to break down barriers, her long friendship with Justice Antonin Scalia even though they were opposites philosophically, and her courageous fight against cancer stand as examples to all of us. She served with a strength and dignity that inspires us all. May her memory be a blessing.” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) tweeted:

Rest in peace, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



I pray that the same force of principles to which Justice Ginsburg held herself will help guide the leaders of this country. pic.twitter.com/zmsxKV3Fse — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) September 19, 2020

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) issued the following statement:

“America has lost a giant tonight. Ruth Bader Ginsburg represented the best of this country. She broke down barriers and dedicated her life to ensuring the American Dream could be accessed by every citizen of our nation. As a lawyer, she led the charge for women’s rights and gender equality and secured the legal victory that extended the 14th Amendment to cover gender. She became the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, and over her 27 years on the court she always stood for what was right and what was just. Her lifetime of work helped our nation live up to the ideals that it was founded upon. The United States of America is a more just and verdant place because she was in it. Andrea and my thoughts and prayers are with Justice Ginsburg’s family tonight.” Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH)

Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH) tweeted:

1/2 Justice Ginsburg inspired a generation of young women to break through the glass ceiling. Her work on pay equity and gender equality cemented a truly lasting legacy… — Steve Stivers (@RepSteveStivers) September 19, 2020

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) tweeted:

God Bless Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her family. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 19, 2020

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther posted to Facebook:

Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin tweeted:

We should all remember what #RBG stood for over the next 2 months. Honor her by working hard for justice and equality this November. pic.twitter.com/OXjZky77ga — Shannon Hardin (@SG_Hardin) September 19, 2020

Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes issued the following statement:

“My heart breaks tonight, along with so many other Americans, as together we mourn the loss of a true American treasure. Justice Ginsburg has been an inspiration to me and to so many other women in the legal profession. She was a champion of equality and reproductive justice as she fought for ALL of us from the bench. She was a trailblazer, a real American hero, and we are a better country because she served on the High Court. Rest in peace, Notorious RBG.” Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor issued the following statement: