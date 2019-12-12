Ohio police say man illegally parked in handicap space had threatened President Obama

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Weathersfield police say a man they found parked illegally in a handicap spot was wanted on a parole violation on a past conviction that he threatened then-President Barack Obama.

According to police, an officer on patrol Wednesday was investigating a car parked illegally in a handicap spot at the Pine Tree Plaza on Route 422.

Police say 33-year-old Christopher Gembicki, of Girard, was inside the car.

Police say they ran a check on Gembicki’s identity and discovered that he was wanted by U.S. Marshals on a parole violation from charges that he made threats against the President.

According to court documents, Gembicki was convicted of threatening President Barack Obama in 2014. The threats were reportedly made on Facebook.

Court records say he made comments about the killing of Obama as well as made racial slurs.

Investigators were tipped off by a person who said she saw Gembicki’s posts, including white supremacist and anti-immigration statements. She said he also had “disturbing” pictures, including Gembicki with inverted crosses, “making strange, cult-like poses.”

The woman said Gembicki also posted threats toward her and her family.

When questioning Gembicki, investigators say he admitted to posting threats, saying the threats were directed at people to “make them aware that he knows who they are and that they are on his list.”

He added that he did not have the weapons or means to kill [Obama], but if he could kill him, he would, the court records stated. He added that Obama was the “black devil” who is part of the “Black New World Order.”

After his conviction, Gembicki received a 50-month prison sentence, followed by three years of probation.

During his arrest Wednesday, police also discovered that Gembicki has warrants out of Cuyahoga County for charges of possession of narcotic equipment.

Gembicki is currently being held in the Trumbull County Jail on the outstanding warrants.

Editor’s note: The threats were made against President Barack Obama in 2014, not President Donald Trump. This story has been updated.