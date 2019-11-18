Ohio police officer under investigation for euthanizing raccoon with police vehicle

SHELBY, Ohio (WCMH) — An investigation into possible wrong-doing has been opened at an Ohio police department after social media video shows an officer running over a raccoon in a police cruiser.

The Shelby Police Department said the incident is under investigation and vehicles will not be used to euthanize animals, effective immediately.

Video of the encounter is reportedly going around social media.

The department said it received two phone calls about the potentially sick animal in the street.

The officer made a judgment call, officials said, running over the animal instead of shooting it.

In the video, the cruiser runs over the raccoon once and drives down the street. The animal is shown twitching on the ground before the vehicle returns to run over it once more, back up over the animal, and run over it a final time.

“Anytime that we get complaints or we have issues like this, we take them very seriously,” said Shelby Police Chief Lance Combs. “We do a very thorough review. We obviously found some holes in the way we are responding and my goal is to improve that response.”

Combs added that ODNR is aware of the situation and that no wildlife laws have been broken.

Shelby police officers will be issued traps and receive training on how to use them soon.