Ohio police looking to find owner of ‘Super size Bag O’ Meth’

KETTERING, OH (WCMH) — Police in Kettering are letting the owner of a 4 ounce bag of meth know that their bag of drugs is in the department’s lost and found.  

On a Facebook post by the Kettering Police Department, a “Super size Bag O’Meth” was listed as lost and found item #1.  

“If you’ve recently lost your bag of drugs please, by all means, give KPD a call,” the post states along with a picture of the Ziploc bag of meth. 

The tongue-in-cheek post has gone viral with more than 2,000 shares and 500 comments.  

No word on if the owner has come forward to claim the drugs.

