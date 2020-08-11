Ohio police chase 10-year-old driving a stolen car at ‘unheard of’ speeds

Sydney, Ohio (CNN) — Police in Ohio took a 10-year-old child into custody after they say the child stole a car, led them on a chase and crashed into two houses.

It happened Monday in the town of Sidney.

In addition to the houses that were hit, several vehicles were also struck.

“Very unusual. Once in a while we’ll have the backing accident where a small child will get in a car and knock a car into drive or reverse, but for an actual pursuit at the speeds he was, it’s unheard of in my 23 years we’ve never had anything like this before,” said Capt. William Shoemaker with the Sidney Police.

The car with the 10-year-old behind the wheel was initially spotted going the wrong way on a one-way road. That’s when police began to follow.

Sidney P.D. has a policy to only pursue anybody under the age of 18 under extreme circumstances and had they known it was a 10-year-old they would not have chased this car. It wasn’t until it ended that they found out how young the driver was and what led up to the pursuit.

“The juvenile was spending the night with a family friend and that friend was ready for bed and went to bed with the juvenile playing video games and sometime after she went to bed the juvenile took her roommate’s car keys,” explained Shoemaker.

Captain Shoemaker said there were no injuries. But multiple vehicles were hit as well as two houses. Even though the damage is extensive he believes it could have ended much worse.

“With the speeds that the 10-year-old was able to get the vehicle up to, we’re just lucky there was no other cars in the area or pedestrians out,” added Shoemaker.

The owner of one home, that’s now been deemed unsafe for someone to live in, spoke to a reporter off camera.

The homeowner wasn’t home when it happened, but said the sale of the house was almost closed and the final inspection was set for Friday. And he says it’s up to the insurance company to see what happens next.

The other home that was hit only sustained minimal damage.