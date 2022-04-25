BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Boardman police arrested a man Sunday night who they said was impersonating a U.S. Marshal.

Officers were called to the Holiday Inn on South Avenue in Youngstown at 7:30 p.m. where an employee said that a man told her he was with the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

According to a police report, Malick said that the U.S. Marshals were looking for “skinheads,” and he handed the employee a note with a phone number on it as well as the wording “U.S. Marshals”, “Officer Malik” and “Northeast Ohio Violent Crimes Task Force.”

A short time later, Malik was pulled over in the parking lot of a business on Route 224. Police said he was carrying a gun, taser and his Washingtonville police badge tucked in his belt.

Officers say Malik told them he “jokingly,” told an employee of a local business that he had a warrant for them.

Courtesy: Boardman Police Department

Courtesy: Boardman Police Department

Washingtonville Police Chief Ken Faust said that Malick has been an officer there for a little less than six months and that this incident would be cause enough for him to be fired.

Previously, Malick was an officer with the Leetonia Police Department and was recognized for pulling two people from a car before it was hit by a train.

When police questioned him, reports said Malick told officers he only had dreams of being a U.S. Marshal and that he never was one.