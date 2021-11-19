COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio saw its unemployment rate drop in October, compared to September.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the state’s unemployment rate was 5.1% in October, down from 5.3% in September.

The ODJFS says the number of workers unemployed in Ohio in October was 289,000, down from 298,000 in September. The number of unemployed has decreased by 30,000 in the past year from 319,000. The October unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 5.6% in October 2020.

Ohio’s wage and salary employment increased 20,100 over the month, from a revised 5,361,200 in September to 5,381,300 in October 2021.