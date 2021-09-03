Ohio National Guard headed to Louisiana for Ida relief efforts

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine has authorized the activation of the Ohio National Guard to Louisiana for support as hurricane relief efforts ramp up.

Hurricane Ida hit the state this week, and proved to be the second-most damaging storm to pummel the state, behind Hurricane Katrina.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards requested that the Ohio National Guard soldiers be placed on active duty in Louisiana beginning Sept. 8.

Ohio’s soldiers will primarily be activated from the 112th Transportation Battalion (North Canton), the 1485th Transportation Company (Coshocton), and the 1486th Transportation Company (Mansfield). 

According to a release, the soldiers will provide general-purpose support for approximately three weeks.

