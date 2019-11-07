Ohio mother arrested after 3-month-old found with BAC of .359%

State News

by: WJW

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Springfield Township Police Department has arrested Davonna Reed, 32, on multiple charges including felony child abuse.

In late October, Reed’s daughter was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital after she became sick.

Doctors determined the child’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was .359%, according to a press release.

The child was treated in the Natal Intensive Care Unit.

Detectives say Reed allowed the child to ingest alcohol. She was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools