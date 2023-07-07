YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Donna McAuley’s family has been impacted by fentanyl addiction. She took her message to Youngstown City Hall and Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown Thursday.

McAuley lost her daughter Amanda to a fentanyl overdose earlier this year. In fact, 91% of the overdose death this year, just in Mahoning County, have all involved fentanyl.

“That’s my journey. I have to get to the kids. We have to go back to saying no to drugs,” McAuley said.

Brown was in town talking about his “Fend off Fentanyl Act.” The legislation could come up soon for a vote in Washington.

“Fentanyl accounted for 85% of the overdose deaths in the Mahoning Valley last year. That’s a pretty typical number around the country,” Brown said.

Brown says his measure is aimed at providing money for local law enforcement and treatment programs as well as going after those shipping the drugs into this country.

“Criminal syndicates — sanctioning them so we put them out of business. You hit them in the pocketbook, first. You need to secure the border, of course,” Brown said.

McAuley says wants more education in schools.

“We gotta get in schools. We gotta talk about it. We gotta scare our kids,” she said.

Mahoning County Sheriff Greene said help is needed and welcomes it.

“We really do need help from the federal government with this. Whatever tools it is,” he said.

McAuley said she will do whatever she can to spread her message, hoping to keep other families from suffering the loss she has. You can watch the full conference here: