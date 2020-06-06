Ohio men caught with machete, other weapons during NYC protests

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WJW) — Two Ohio men were captured after police say they were looking to incite violence during a protest in New York City.

According to WABC, protesters marching in the streets of Brooklyn contacted police after seeing a man, who was driving a car with Ohio license plates, holding a machete just blocks away from the demonstration.

84th Precinct Executive Officer Capt. Melody Robinson told the news outlet that citizens were concerned and reached out.

“They said, ‘this is not right, something’s wrong with this picture,'” he reportedly said.

Officers tracked down the vehicle quickly. The driver and his passenger surrendered without incident, WABC reports. However, when police searched the car they discovered a cache of weapons and tools to carry out an attack. Officials found knives, swords, gasoline, bricks, two-way radios and other weapons.

When protestors spotted something “not right” just blocks from a demonstration, they called police.



The result: 2 men arrested, gasoline, knives, a machete, 2-way radios recovered … and lives saved — all thanks to the community & cops working together.https://t.co/aZecxJtAJX — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) June 6, 2020

“Different types of knives and weapons,” Robinson explained. “Point-to-point radios, gas masks. All types of different things that you won’t bring to a peaceful protest.”

Authorities are working to determine in the two men participated in any of last week’s police violence demonstrations. They are also investigating whether or not the men orchestrated any o the violence that occurred during these demonstrations.

Officials praise the demonstrators who came forward and took steps to protect the city and its citizens.

“I commend the peaceful protesters that actually saw something and they said something,” Robinson told WABC. “You know we need more of that in this city, so we can come together as one. They definitely saved lives.”

Several protests have taken place across the nation this past week in the name of George Floyd. While most remained peaceful, dozens in New York City have turned violent and left NYPD officers injured.

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day after an officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes. The officer, Derrick Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

The three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired following the incident.