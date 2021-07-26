Ohio Medicaid members can get $100 gift card to get the COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An incentive in Ohio will give Medicaid recipients a gift card for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.  

A campaign by Ohio’s Medicaid Managed Care will give any Medicaid member who gets the first vaccination shot by Sept. 15r a gift card worth $100.

This is an increase of $50, which was initially offered and had an Aug. 15 deadline.

You can find more about Ohio’s Medicaid Managed Care plans includes Aetna, Buckeye Health Plan, CareSource, Molina Healthcare, Paramount Advantage and UnitedHealthcare.

“The effort has taken on new urgency as Ohio continues to lag most other states in vaccination rates and as the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, believed to be significantly more contagious than other variants, spreads,” a release from the companies states.

For more information on community vaccine events, walk-in opportunities at pharmacies or details on how members can get the $100 incentive visit Vax on the Spot.

