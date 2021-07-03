Ohio man who was first-ever Blue Angels commander to be honored with special tribute

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – There are plenty of events happening over the Fourth of July weekend, including a special tribute to an Ohio man.

Anthony Less, the first-ever commander of the Navy Blue Angels Flight Team, will be honored at 10 a.m. on Sunday at the Leetonia American Legion.

The hour-long event will include speakers, music and an unveiling of a plaque and bench in Less’ honor.

Congressman Bill Johnson and State Senator Michael Rulli will also be presenting proclamations.

Less is a 1955 Leetonia High School graduate. He served 43 years of active duty in the Navy.

“You rarely get the chance to meet extraordinary people who did extraordinary things and Tony was both extraordinary in his actions and extraordinary as a person. To honor him is something we were compelled to do that we feel is important,” said Veteran Todd Walters.

The Blue Angels, made up of members of the Navy and Marine Corps, perform flight demonstrations and engage in community outreach.

Those who know Less say the tribute is long overdue.

“I’m sure he’s going to need a handkerchief Sunday morning to wipe the tears, I’m sure. It’s just fabulous. I can’t say enough about how proud the family is of Tony,” said Gerry Less, Anthony’s brother.

If you’d like to see Less be honored, a shuttle bus will run from 9-9:30 a.m. from the Leetonia High School and will return around 11:30 a.m. You can bring lawn chairs to sit on.

There will also be a meet-and-greet with Less from 5-6 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion.