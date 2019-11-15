Ohio man sentenced after shooting girlfriend for refusing sex

(CNN) — An Ohio man who shot his girlfriend after she denied him sex was sentenced earlier this week to a minimum of 14 years in prison.

Drequell Maxey could spend up to 18 years in prison after Judge Michael Russo sentenced him on Tuesday after a jury convicted him on multiple counts of felonious assault and firing into a habitation.

“If he could he would have taken that night back. He would have today certainly. It was alcohol and firearms combined which don’t make for a very good combination,” Maxey’s attorney Jim Jenkins said.

Maxey came to the home last April wanting sex and was denied and then told to leave.

Maxey claims the shooting was accidental.

As Maxey was being put out of the home, the gun fired, he says, accidentally hitting his girlfriend. He came outside and fire two more shots into the home. But the shot that fired inside the home is the one that had near-fatal consequences, according to reports.



“There was a lady upstairs that was pregnant laying on her sofa and a bullet that came through and lodged in her sofa,” Russo said.



“And she was shot three times, once through the door. So how do you claim that’s accidental?”

The victim’s mother said her daughter still carries a painful bullet after abdominal surgery.

She spoke to the changes that one night made in her life.

“She’s 24, she should be living her life right now not fearing to go outside or somebody knocking at the door. She shouldn’t have to live that way,” the victim’s mother said.

Maxey, who is 24, has been to prison two other times, has been a parole violator with drug and theft convictions.

Prosecutor Ben McNair didn’t consider Maxey’s explanation a positive.

“What you just saw is an abject lack of acceptance of responsibility or any sort of remorse,” McNair said.