PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A man dressed in a Spiderman costume was allegedly trying to lure kids toward him at a hotel in Perkins Township on Friday night.

An officer on duty near the Sleep Inn, located on the 5500 block of Milan Road, was flagged down around 7:40 p.m. by a man at the hotel, according to a press release from the Perkins Township Police Department.

The man told the officer he was with a group of adults and small children having a cookout in the back lot of the Sleep Inn when someone dressed in a Spiderman costume, driving a gray Honda minivan, parked at the Sleep Inn, according to the release.

The man told the officer that the person dressed in the costume began to call the children over. That is when the children were called back, and the suspect drove away.

The officer was later flagged down by another person who said they saw the suspect take off the costume and drive toward US Route 250. According to the release, a video was taken of the suspect van leaving the area.

The officer was not able to find the suspect’s van in the area or on the hotel surveillance camera, the release said. No further details were provided.