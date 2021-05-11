Ohio man charged with attempting to purchase sex from a mother and her underage daughter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has announced a Tuscarawas County man has been arrested on charges he attempted to purchase sex from a mother and her underage daughter.

According to Yost, Chad Robert Ryan, 44, of Dover, was arrested on May 8 by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, and charged with compelling prostitution, a felony of the third degree; attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a felony of the fourth degree; and possessing criminal tools, a felony of the fifth degree.

Yost says the task force learned of Ryan’s intentions to purchase sex with a mother and underage daughter and arrested him in Columbiana County after and investigation.

“We know that those fueling the demand for human trafficking have no regard for jurisdictional boundaries when attempting to buy sex,” Yost said. “The Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission model gives local law enforcement officers the power to partner and share cross-border expertise, relationships and resources to thwart these criminals and end their exploits.”

The task force arrested Ryan with assitance from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Investigative Unit.