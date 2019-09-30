Ohio man celebrates 94th birthday by going skydiving

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WCMH/CNN) — An Ohio man celebrated his 94th birthday by jumping out of a perfectly good airplane.

“Well I hope it’s a good airplane,” said Paul Grimme, as he suited up for his jump. “I’m not nervous at all.”

Grimme’s wife died in January. Saturday would have marked their 75th wedding anniversary, WCPO reported.

“Your wife will be with you when you jump, but one thing about it- she won’t need a parachute. She’ll be along side you,” said Grimme.

He says the jump was just as much for her as himself.

“It’s pretty exciting. I’m glad he’s going to do it. I didn’t think he would when I told him!” said his granddaughter, Tara Kleier.

Grimme Says that George H.W. Bush was one of his idols. The former president made a jump at 94, so he felt he could and should make the jump.