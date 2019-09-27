Ohio man accused of throwing smoothie at gun rights activists during Beto O’Rourke visit

KENT, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man is facing misdemeanor charges after allegedly throwing a smoothie at gun rights activists during a visit by Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke.

It happened Wednesday in Risman Plaza on the Kent State University campus, according to court records.

WJW reported a Kent State officer saw 19-year-old Kaden Denno throw the smoothie. He was caught after a brief foot chase.

O’Rourke supporters and pro-Second Amendment group, the Akron Canton Proud Boys, were among the roughly 200 in attendance. Several people openly carried rifles and sidearms, WJW reported.

O’Rourke has been vocal about gun control throughout his campaign, but that call intensified following the shooting at a Walmart in his hometown of El Paso, Texas, which left 22 people dead.

In August, Denno was charged with underage consumption of alcohol. That case was referred to a pretrial diversion program.