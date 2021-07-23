Ohio man accused of ‘incel’ mass shooting plot pleads not guilty

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Friday, a Southern Ohio man, accused of plotting a mass shooting pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Authorities say Tres Genco, 21, was arrested by federal agents Wednesday for plotting to commit a hate crime, as well as for illegally possessing a machine gun. A federal judge denied Genco bond on Friday, agreeing with prosecutors to detain him until his trial.

Genco is from Hillsboro and federal officials say he was plotting a mass shooting targeting female students at an unnamed Ohio university.

“These extremists’ groups are around. We have people in them from all walks of life, all areas in our state,” said Harry Trombitas, Former FBI Special Agent.



Genco self-identified as an “incel,” or “involuntary celibate,” according to court documents. The term applies to members of an online community of men who allegedly seek to violently attack women because the men’s romantic attentions have been spurned.

“It is considered an extremist group because these individuals are now talking about committing violence,” said Trombitas. “Apparently he was on popular incel websites talking about his plan and talking about the things he wanted to do and these extremists they seek out other people.”

In one post, authorities say Genco recounted loading orange juice into a water gun and spraying college women — referred to as foids or femoids — in the face. “I suggest it to all incels, extremely empowering action,” he reportedly posted.

According to the indictment, Genco conducted “surveillance” searching police scanner codes for Columbus police and “university police”.

Genco is charged with one count of attempting to commit a hate crime with intent to kill, which is punishable by up to life in prison; and one count of illegally possessing a machine gun, which is punishable by up to 10 years.

In October 2020, Genco was sentenced to 17 months in prison for making terroristic threats in Highland County. He was given credit for 224 days served and released in January 2021. In court his attorney argued that he has been out and has not been a threat to the community since then. Federal officials combatted that claim saying they should have been notified of his early release and were not. Federal authorities say his online “incel” activities took place between July 2019 and mid-March 2020.

“There are people out there who are bent on harming other Americans and many cases these things get disrupted before, fortunately, anybody gets hurt,” said Trombitas.