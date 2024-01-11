CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN)- The Ohio Lottery provided an update on a cybersecurity incident that happened last month.

According to a press release, the Ohio Lottery said that it has reason to believe that an unauthorized third party obtained access to information belonging to its customers and retailers on December 24.

While the investigation continues, the lottery advised all its valued customers and retailers to exercise caution when it comes to their credit. Out of an abundance of caution, they urge customers and retailers to be vigilant in monitoring their account statements for fraudulent or irregular activity.

Customers can help protect personal information by placing a fraud alert or security freeze on credit files and obtaining and monitoring a free credit report. To do so, customers should contact any of the following credit bureaus:

Equifax

P.O. Box 105069

Atlanta, GA 30348-5069

https://www.equifax.com

(800) 525-6285

Experian

P.O. Box 9554

Allen, TX 75013

https://www.experian.com

(888) 397-3742

TransUnion

Fraud Victim Assistance Department

P.O. Box 2000

Chester, PA 19016-2000

https://www.transunion.com

(800) 680-7289

The State said that it will try to provide credit monitoring protection for Ohioans and notify affected parties as soon as possible.

The Ohio Lottery said that the incident did not involve any Ohio Lottery games or the technology systems on which the Lottery operates. It is safe to continue to purchase tickets. According to the press release, winning tickets over $599 can be mailed to the Ohio Lottery Central Office in Cleveland for payment or by using the Ohio Lottery mobile app.

The Lottery is working diligently to restore all cashing options to customers. Consumers have 180 days to claim their prize from the drawing date or the date the scratch-off game is scheduled to close. To verify the last date to claim please visit https://ohiolottery.com/claiming.



For the most up-to-date information on how to proceed with this incident, please visit https://ohiolottery.com/security