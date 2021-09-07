Ohio libraries offering free at-home COVID-19 tests

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Libraries in Ohio continue to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests.

Earlier this year, the Ohio Department of Health announced it had purchased 2 million rapid at-home tests to distribute to people through local libraries across the state.

In August, the ODH provided more than 53,000 tests through 246 libraries around the state.

Since February, Ohio has made nearly 160,000 tests available for libraries to provide to their communities.

“As the Delta variant spreads across the state and our students and teachers head back to school, there has been renewed interest in testing for COVID-19,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “These tests – and Ohio’s amazing network of public libraries – make it easier than ever for Ohioans to get tested and to ensure that we are limiting the spread of the Delta variant.”

“The Abbott BinaxNOW Home Test can be provided to individuals for at-home use and is packaged with a telehealth session to oversee test administration and result reporting. Individuals who want to be tested will need to create an account using the NAVICA smartphone app or at www.mynavica.abbott. A person with a test should go to ohio.emed.com to start a testing session,” a release from the ODH states.

To find available tests, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/other-resources/testing-ch-centers.