COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The deadline to present a U.S. Congressional map for Ohio redistricting is quickly approaching, but the General Assembly balked at presenting any proposals Tuesday.

Both the House and Senate canceled Tuesday meetings where proposals for a new 15-district map establishing who would represent Ohioans in the U.S. House of Representatives would have been presented. The cancellation is one day after the Ohio Supreme Court struck down — for a second time — maps that would have set up Ohio House and Senate districts.

Frustration and disappointment reign at the statehouse over the absence of a new congressional map to consider, according to Catherine Turcer with Common Cause Ohio, a voting advocacy group.

“They haven’t done the things that they need to do to finish by this upcoming Sunday,” she said while talking about the map’s deadline.

The reason behind the delay?

“Became apparent it wasn’t possible to get a two-thirds vote in the House which would enable any map adopted to go into effect right away,” said Ohio Speaker of the House Rob Cupp when asked about the cancellation.

House Minority Leader Allison Russo said she is “somewhat surprised but also not surprised” about the General Assembly’s meeting cancellations.

“I think we still have not seen any of the congressional maps from the Republicans, either the Senate or the House,” she said.

Both Cupp and Russo said the duty of drawing congressional maps will be kicked to the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

“If it goes to the Redistricting Commission, it goes into effect as soon as the commission acts, so anticipate that would be well before the primary date, so that’s the major reason,” Cupp said.

Despite no meetings, Democrats shared a map with Republicans and the public.

“We need to make sure that the process is transparent and open to the public and provide opportunities for the public to provide their input,” Russo said.

“What I am hoping is that they take what the Ohio Supreme Court said very seriously; that they just can’t start with the maps that have been invalidated,” Turcer said.

Both Cupp and Russo are on the Redistricting Commission, which already has the task of redrawing Ohio Senate and House redistricting maps for the third time.