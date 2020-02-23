Ohio legislation would make assaulting referees a crime

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Pending Ohio House legislation would make assaulting referees while they do their jobs a crime.

The House Criminal Justice Committee is considering a bill that would make an assault a first-degree misdemeanor with an automatic fine of $1,500 and 40 hours of community service.

Gongwer News Service reports that the current version of the bill wouldn’t stop prosecutors from pursuing more serious charges based on available evidence.

Ben Ferree is with the Ohio High School Athletic Association. He told committee members last week that assaults are on the rise and officials deserve protection.

