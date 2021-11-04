COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Biden administration is taking additional steps to get people vaccinated. New details were released Thursday on the federal COVID-19 vaccine and testing requirements.

Among others, companies with more than 100 employees will be impacted by these rules.

Ohio Republican public officials, including the governor, said they are against this federal mandate, and there is still debate between them on what can be done.

“I do think that the two options of either get vaccinated or get tested are really critical and really important,” said Columbus Physician with Committee to Protect Health Care, Dr. Anita Somani.

Starting on January 4, companies with 100 or more employees will need to have their workers fully vaccinated or tested at least once a week for COVID-19.

“Employers should not be told by the government to require vaccination, nor should they be told that they cannot require vaccinations,” said Ohio Governor Mike Dewine.

The governor said he’s also not in favor of the attempts by the Ohio General Assembly to ban COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Representative Jena Powell said it’s clear that is needed.

“Governor DeWine and the legislature need to stand up and say enough is enough, we’re not allowing Joe Biden to push workers out of the workforce in the state of Ohio,” said Ohio Rep (R) Jena Powell.

Around 55 percent of Ohio’s population has been vaccinated. Health care officials said testing and vaccination remain critical in the battle against COVID-19.