Ohio lawmakers address Kabul terror attacks, U.S. troop deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio lawmakers are tweeting about Thursday’s suicide bombings and gunfire attacks outside the Kabul airport, while Ohio Governor Mike DeWine released the following statement Thursday:

“I have heard the very sad news coming out of Afghanistan today and want to express on behalf of all Ohioans our deepest sympathy to the service men and women and the families of the injured and those who have lost their lives. This is a terrible tragedy.

“I was in the U.S. Senate when the Afghan War began. I sadly attended a number of funerals and calling hours for service men and women who were killed there and in Iraq. Over the last few days, as we have watched the very sad and disturbing news out of Afghanistan, I have been thinking about the mothers and fathers and spouses of those who lost their lives and how those families must feel. I have also thought about and talked to several of those who served and those who were wounded. To those families and to the veterans, I want to say thank you. We owe you a lot.

“At a time when we first went into Afghanistan, it was used as the place in the world where terrorists could gather and find safe harbor. We made the decision to go in there right after 9-11. The fact that we are safe in the U.S. is direct result of what they did. I want those families to understand that. We thank them and we thank the men and women who came home. What you did made a difference.”

Our hearts are heavy for the victims of the terrorist attack in Kabul – U.S. servicemembers performing a dangerous mission and innocent Afghans fleeing danger. Too many families are afraid for their loved ones’ safety, and for some, today their worst fears have come to pass. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) August 26, 2021

As reports of US casualties come in from the cowardly terrorist attacks in Kabul we keep the brave service members and their families in our prayers as they work to complete their mission under impossible circumstances. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) August 26, 2021

God bless the brave American service men and women serving in Afghanistan.



Pray that we get every American home as soon as possible. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 26, 2021

The Pentagon confirmed "a number" of U.S. troops and Afghan civilians were killed in a "complex attack" that involved two explosions. Heartfelt condolences to the families of these brave troops. All who served in Afghanistan were there to keep us safe from these kinds of attacks. — Jon Husted (@JonHusted) August 26, 2021

I am closely monitoring explosions outside the gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. My prayers are with our troops, diplomats, allies, and all those innocent civilians at the Kabul airport. — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) August 26, 2021

News of attacks on American service members and innocent civilians at the Kabul airport is heart-wrenching.



Terrorists WILL NOT thwart our resolve in getting our American citizens and Afghan partners out safely. — Congressman Troy Balderson (@RepBalderson) August 26, 2021

We have lost 12 American servicemembers in today’s suicide bombing in Kabul. These troops represent the best our country has to offer. They stood their ground at a Kabul Airport gate to help get Americans out of the country and to safety – even in the face of immense danger. — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (@boblatta) August 26, 2021