Ohio lawmakers take action as court-appointed guardians come under fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It’s a thankless but necessary job, being a voice for the voiceless.

Guardian Ad Litums and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) help children navigate the court system, but they are saying they are in danger, with threats happening in Ohio from unhappy parents.

And now they’re asking lawmakers to act.

R.B. is in many ways a normal kid, just looking forward to eighth grade this year.

She also has more experience than most adults in courthouses.

R.B. credits her Guardian Ad Litum for getting her through a very difficult time and sticking around even when her life was being threatened.