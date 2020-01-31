Breaking News
Columbus Police: Officer shoots robbery suspect on city’s east side
1  of  14
Closings and Delays
Adena Local Schools Chillicothe City Schools Grace Life Christian Childcare Granville Christian Academy Huntington Local Schools Logan Hocking Local Schools New Lexington City Schools Pickaway Ross Voc Center Southern Local Schools The Charles School at ODU Washington Court House City Schools Waverly City Schools YouthBuild Cols Comm School Zane Trace Local

Ohio lawmakers postpone decision on EdChoice voucher change

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Lawmakers at the Ohio Statehouse are kicking the can down the road when it comes to changing the EdChoice voucher system

The House passed an amendment Thursday that would give it until April 1 to come up with a solution, but details are still being worked out at the Statehouse.

The deal would supposedly eliminate the performance-based vouchers moving forward while keeping all needs-based vouchers.

Performance-based vouchers are restricted to schools considered to be failing on State Report Cards, something that has not only been changed multiple times in the last six years but widely considered by many in the legislature to be fundamentally flawed and in need of reform.

​Need-based vouchers are tied to the applicants’ income and checked against the Federal Poverty Level (FPL). Currently, those making 200 percent FPL can get a full scholarship voucher; those making up to 300 percent FPL can get a 3/4 scholarship; and those making up to 400 percent FPL can get a 1/4 scholarship.

No deal could mean that parents would be able to send their children to private schools paid for in part with money from public schools.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools