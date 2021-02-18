Ohio lawmakers announce GOP-supported effort to end death penalty

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Ohio death penalty opponents are announcing a new effort to end capital punishment that includes several Republican supporters of a ban.

Sen. Nickie Antonio is a Democrat from Lakewood and a longtime death penalty opponent. She was joined at a news conference Thursday by three Republican senators who support ending capital punishment. Among those is Sen. Steve Huffman, who says he now opposes capital punishment both as a doctor and a person of faith.

Executions are on long-term hold in Ohio as the state has struggled to find a source of lethal injection drugs.

In December, Gov. Mike DeWine said the state had an unofficial moratorium on capital punishment because of an inability to find the drugs used for lethal injections. The state’s last execution was in 2018.