Ohio lawmaker to introduce resolution to end COVID-19 health orders

**Watch remarks from Gov. DeWine, above, during a recent visit to the Wolstein Center in Cleveland**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– An Ohio lawmaker will introduce legislation on Wednesday to end Ohio’s COVID-19 health orders.

Ohio Rep. Scott Wiggam (R-Wayne County) said it would rescind the mandates with a majority vote once Senate Bill 22 goes into effect on June 23.

“We will file a concurrent resolution to rescind the restrictive health mandates that have barred Ohioans from their freedoms and liberties granted to them under the Constitution. It will end the mask mandate, school mask mandates, and the social distancing mandate,” Wiggam said in a statement.

SB 22, which was passed in March following an override of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto, limits the power of the governor to issue health orders in times of emergency and leaves most of the decision making to the General Assembly. Even with SB 22’s passage, the mask mandate does not automatically end in June.

DeWine said he would lift the remaining health orders once Ohio’s rate of cases per 100,000 consistently dips below 50. He will address the state on the pandemic at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.