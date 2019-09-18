Ohio lawmaker seeks to label pornography a health hazard

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One Ohio lawmaker is calling pornography a public health hazard and on Tuesday, discussed legislation that would recognize it as such.

Republican State Rep. Jena Powell argues viewing pornography contributes to human trafficking, a sexually toxic environment, and harms children.

Power also claims it is responsible for a decreased desire for young men to marry or engage socially.

The bill would not change laws, but supporters said it would raise awareness.

“While we might not be able to go out and outright ban pornography or things like that, we can have a conversation and encourage Ohioans to act responsibly and think twice before they look at porn,” said Aaron Baer, president of Citizens for Community Values.

If passed, it would encourage education, prevention, and policy changes.

Adult industry advocates the Free Speech Coalition calls the resolution outdated morally with no science or data to back it up.