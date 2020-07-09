Ohio jobless claims continue to decline

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the 10th straight week, jobless claims in Ohio have declined.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, for the week ending July 4, there were 33,483 initial jobless claims reported to the U.S. Dept. of Labor.

The 1,464,290 initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 16 weeks is more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years.

Those who remain jobless filed 347,587 fewer continued claims last

week compared to the peak in April.

Over the last 16 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $4.9 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 736,000 Ohioans.

Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, about 94% have been processed, with about 6% pending. In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $3.8 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 411,000 PUA claimants.