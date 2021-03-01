Ohio issued more than 25 percent more concealed carry licenses in 2020

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio issued more than 27 percent more concealed-carry permits in 2020 than it did the previous year.

Ohio Attorney General David Yost issued the annual Ohio’s Law on Concealed Handguns report Monday, showing that 169,232 licenses were issued last year, as compared to 132,385 in 2019.

In 2020, the state issues 98,892 new concealed-carry licenses, compared to 54,426 in 2019. According to the report, that is the third-highest number of new licenses in the 16 years of the program.

Renewals in 2020 were 72,340 compared to 77,959 in 2019. Permit holders who wish to renew their licenses must do so every five year.

County sheriffs are responsible for issuing and renewing the licenses as well as suspending and revoking licenses.

In 2020, 2,047 licenses were either suspended or revoked for causes including felony convictions and mental incompetence.

The report states that roughly 700,000 Ohioans have active concealed carry licenses.