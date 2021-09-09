Ohio initial unemployment claims remain above 13,000

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the second week in a row, Ohio’s initial unemployment claims stayed above 13,000.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced there were 13,509 initial traditional unemployment claims in the state, for the week ending Sept. 4. That’s 231 less than the previous week.

There were 130,618 continued traditional unemployment claims last week in Ohio, which was 3,542 fewer than the previous week.

Ohioans filed 5,355 initial Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims last week, according to the ODJFS, which was 6,087 fewer than the previous week. Of those initial PUA claims, 1,943 have been flagged for potential fraud.

Ohioans filed 234,918 continued PUA claims last week, which was 31,709 more than the previous week.

The total number of claims filed for the week ending September 4, 2021, was 384,400.