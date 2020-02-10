Ohio hunters harvest more than 184,000 deer in 2019-2020 season

COLUMBUS (AP) — Officials with the state’s Department of Natural Resources say hunters have harvested a total of more than 184,000 white-tailed deer in Ohio’s 2019-2020 season.

Officials with the department’s Division of Wildlife say the season began Sept. 28 and ended Feb. 2. The total of 184,465 represented all deer taken during the archery, gun, muzzleloader and youth seasons.

Officials say more than 172,000 deer were checked during the 2018-2019 season. Ohio’s record deer harvest was in 2009-2010. That’s when more than 261,000 deer were checked. Division of Wildlife officials also say more than 34,000 nonresident Ohio hunting licenses were sold in the 2019-2020 season.