COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that would strengthen the Reagan Tokes Act.

Tokes was an Ohio State University student who was kidnapped, raped, and murdered while leaving her job in the Short North five years ago.

The man responsible for the crime — Brian Golsby — was a sex offender on parole who was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of Tokes’ death.

House Bill 166, passed Wednesday, requires anyone wearing an ankle monitor to have requirements on where they can and can’t go, requires the Department of Rehabilitation to create a re-entry program for violent offenders, and to create standards for parole officer caseloads.

Ohio House Rep. Kristin Boggs said she’s proud this will create a group that will build on the bill.

“This group will be tasked with ensuring that we are always looking at what the best policies are, where the technology is taking us so we are advancing the best practices for post-release control supervision, and just making sure we won’t backslide,” Boggs (D-Columbus) said.

The bill passed with 89 yes votes and 0 no votes. It now moves on to the Ohio Senate.