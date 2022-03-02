COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio House of Representatives voted on proposed legislation Wednesday that eliminates a permit requirement for Ohioans 21 and over concealing a carried firearm in the state.

By a vote of 57-35, the House passed Senate Bill 215, after it moved through the House Government Oversight Committee Tuesday.

The bill would also make it so carriers do not have to tell law enforcement they have a weapon during a traffic stop unless directly asked.

As some amendments were added to the legislation, the Senate had to give a final sign-off before the bill heads to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine‘s desk.

If passed, Ohio would become the 22nd state to not require permits for concealed carry, State Sen. Terry Johnson (R-McDermott), who sponsored the bill, said.

Proponents of the bill say it allows for Ohioans to more fully realize their Second Amendment rights.

Following Wednesday’s decision, State Rep. Joe Miller (D-Amherst) was just one of many Democrats who voiced a dissatisfied opinion of the passed bill.

“As a supporter of the Second Amendment and a gun owner, I believe that this legislation goes too far. We have passed too many bills in this General Assembly that have made Ohioans less safe,” Rep. Miller said in a statement.

Read more on the bill right here.