Ohio hospice patient requests 100 cards for his 100th birthday

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio hospice patient is celebrating his 100th birthday and has a special request.

Louis, a patient at Heritage Crossing Living, told his care team that he wants to receive 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday.

This Sunday the facility will celebrate Louis’ life with a party. Rep. Bill Roemer of Ohio’s 38th district will be in attendance to present Louis with a special commendation.

Members of his healthcare team say Louis is “witty” and “delightful.”

If you would like to send him a birthday card you can mail it to the following address:

Heritage Crossing

Attn: Louis 100th Birthday

251 N. Cleveland Massillon Road

Akron, OH 44333