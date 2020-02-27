Ohio hospice patient requests 100 cards for his 100th birthday

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio hospice patient is celebrating his 100th birthday and has a special request.
Louis, a patient at Heritage Crossing Living, told his care team that he wants to receive 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday.
This Sunday the facility will celebrate Louis’ life with a party. Rep. Bill Roemer of Ohio’s 38th district will be in attendance to present Louis with a special commendation.
Members of his healthcare team say Louis is “witty” and “delightful.”
If you would like to send him a birthday card you can mail it to the following address:
Heritage Crossing
Attn: Louis 100th Birthday
251 N. Cleveland Massillon Road
Akron, OH 44333